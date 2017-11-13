Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland and this year it’s bigger than ever!

Returning to the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in York, the event will boast the biggest rink ever, at an astounding 975 square metres! That’s nearly 100 square metres bigger than last year!

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland is home to the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink – The Ice Factor. With its iconic 30ft high Christmas tree, the rink and its surroundings will once again be inspired by the magic of Christmas. Tickets will be available to book from www.yorkshirewinterwonderland.com.

Four-time award winner, Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland most recently won Family-Friendly Experience Award at the Visit York Awards in May, securing its place as one of the best events to visit with your family at Christmas. In ensuring that the event lives up to its accolades, the organisers this year have not only increased the size of the rink but have added even more Bobo the Penguin stabilisers, offering a total of 20 Bobo’s to help the little ones skate at every session!

The skate hire chalet has also been given an alpine make over this year with rustic wooden walls and windows overlooking the rink to help you get in the mood when you’re waiting to get your skates on.

PapaKitchen returns once again offering an après-skate ambience of rustic wooden tables and benches complete with cosy furs and the warming scent of Glühwein. With a brand new menu of delicious homemade fare and with a licensed bar serving mulled wine, ales and hot chocolate, it’s the perfect location for warming up after a session on the ice.

Returning for the second year, the vintage funfair features rides from the golden era of fairgrounds. Visitors can enjoy a rare Brooklands Dodgems from 1937, a stunning 1930s Chair-o-Plane, a recently renovated and scary Ghost Train dating from the 1950s, an exhilarating 1936 Speedway and two exquisite children’s rides: a 1947 Muffin the Mule Autodrome and Hush Hush the Monorail, the oldest ride, made in 1933.

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a visit to Santa, so follow the all-new Polar Express walk to his enchanting log cabin, meet his giant-size reindeer and sleigh, and collect a special gift for every child.

Mike Thomas, Centre Manager for McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York, said; “The team behind this successful event have managed to raise the stakes again this year with an even bigger rink and a fabulously themed Santa’s Grotto. Christmas at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet would definitely not be the same without Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland.”

James Cundall, CEO of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions says, “Creating an even bigger rink this year means we can have more penguin stabilisers and a better skating experience for all. We listen to our customers every year and strive for our event to give everyone the perfect day out so by giving more space to skate and more Bobo’s, we are hopefully satisfying these requests.”

The Ice Factor will be open daily from Saturday 18 November 2017 until Sunday 7 January 2018 with tickets for a one-hour skating session priced at £10.95 for adults and £9.95 for children. Family packages are available for families of three, four or five people. Special packages are also available for parties, schools, clubs and youth groups, with discounts applying to groups of 20 or more.

Booking is recommended for skating at The Ice Factor, as well as for visits to Santa’s Grotto. Tickets for both, as well as tickets for the funfair, can also be purchased on site. For full details of prices and times visit www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or call 01653 619169.