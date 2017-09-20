FROM VEGAS TO NEW JERSEY, OZ TO THE SWAMP

WHERE WILL THE GRAND TAKE YOU?

Our fabulous Grand Theatre has revealed its exciting new programme for 2018. There’s something for everyone, as always including a world premiere

Wednesday 7th to Wednesday 14th March NORTHERN BALLET – JANE EYRE

With choreography by Cathy Marston and music played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, Northern Ballet’s brilliant dance actors will bring this ultimate tale of romance, jealousy and dark secrets to life.

Tuesday 20th to Sat 31st March THE BAND WRITTEN BY OLIVIER AWARD-WINNER TIM FIRTH AND FEATURING THE MUSIC OF TAKE THAT.

Starring Five To Five, winners of BBC’s Let It Shine, The Band is a new musical about what it’s like to grow up with a boyband. For five 16-year-old friends in 1992, ‘The Band’ is everything. 25 years on, the now 40-something women are reunited as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

Tuesday 3rd to Saturday 7th April ART STARRING NIGEL HAVERS, STEPHEN TOMPKINSON AND DENIS LAWSON

Three men. Three friends. One white painting. Winner of Olivier, Tony and Moliere theatre awards, ART is one of the most successful comedies ever. ART is a masterpiece.

Tuesday 10th to Saturday 14th April TANGO MODERNO VINCENT SIMONE AND FLAVIA CACACE

Tango Moderno is the irresistible hot new stage spectacular from Strictly Come Dancing favourites and West End stage stars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace. Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life, intoxicating the world with its incredible passion and intensity.

Tuesday 24th to Saturday 28th April AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL WORLD PREMIERE

Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, An Officer and a Gentleman – The Musical promises to sweep audiences off their feet.Featuring many 80s classics, including ‘Up Where We Belong’ and one of the most iconic romantic movie scenes ever, the show celebrates triumph over adversity.

Tuesday 29th May to Saturday 2nd June BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning West End and Broadway musical is coming to Leeds! Featuring countless classics, including ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’, ‘Up On The Roof’ and ‘The Locomotion’.

Monday 4th to Saturday 9th June THIS IS ELVIS CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF THE 68’ SPECIAL

This is Elvis recreates all the drama surrounding the King’s live TV special that led to him starring at the International Hotel in Vegas, seven years after last performing live. Long live the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Wed 13th June to Saturday 7th July WICKED

Winner of over 100 international awards, WICKED tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Monday 23rd to Saturday 28th July THE CASE OF THE FRIGHTENED LADY

The Classic Thriller Company returns with a brand-new adaptation from the legendary ‘king of the detective thriller’, Edgar Wallace, the brains behind King Kong. When Inspector Tanner is called to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems.

Tuesday 31st July to Saturday 4th August SUMMER HOLIDAY THE FEEL-GOOD MUSICAL OF THE YEAR

In 1963 Cliff Richard and The Shadows took off on a joyous jaunt across Europe in a double-decker bus, over 50 years later the hit-filled musical is now a toe-tapping stage show featuring all the original hits, including ‘Summer Holiday’, ‘Bachelor Boy’, ‘Living Doll’ and ‘The Young Ones’.

Wednesday 15th August to Saturday 1st September CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL YORKSHIRE’S OWN MUSICAL IS COMING HOME

Award-winning production by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth Based on the true story of Yorkshire’s own calendar girls, this brand-new production returns to where it all started – Leeds Grand Theatre.

Monday 22nd to Saturday 27th October THE COMEDY ABOUT A BANK ROBBERY

From the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is a fast-paced caper, guaranteed to deliver swag loads of laughter. Think Ocean’s Eleven meets the Marx Brothers.

Tuesday 20th November to Saturday 1st December JERSEY BOYS

Featuring hit after legendary hit, including ‘Oh What a Night’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, Jersey Boys is the smash-hit musical telling the true-life story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Tuesday 18th December to Sunday 6th January SHREK THE MUSICAL BELIEVE ALL OGRE AGAIN!

Following the unprecedented success of the first UK and Ireland tour, Shrek The Musical returns to Leeds Grand Theatre just in time for Christmas 2018. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical follows Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, Lord Farquaad and a whole host of fairy tale misfits in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

General Booking opens on 20 September. Call 0844 848 2700 for further details and to book.