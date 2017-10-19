UGLY DUCKLING TAKES FLIGHT

Northern Ballet's Half Term Offering

This half term Northern Ballet’s Ugley Ducking, the original children’s ballet returns to Leeds with 17 performances at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre from 23 to 28 October 2017.

Based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, Ugly Duckling tells the story of a lonely duckling, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. This child friendly 40 minute ballet follows her journey as she comes to learn that she was beautiful all along. It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Ugly Duckling was the first of the Company’s award-winning series of children’s ballets, which includes the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Tortoise & the Hare and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies. Ugly Duckling is choreographed by Northern Ballet leading soloist Dreda Blow and former Northern Ballet dancer Sebastian Loe. It features set designs by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, costumes by Julie Anderson and music arranged by John Longstaff, which will be performed live at every venue by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

For tickets call the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre Box Office on 0113 220 8008