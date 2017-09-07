THE FAMILY SHOW WITH A DIFFERENCE

The Tiger Who Came To Tea is live on stage on 17 and 18 October at The Kings Hall, Ilkley.

The perfect family show it is packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem – expect to be surprised.

Direct from a smash-it West End season don’t miss seeing the tea-guzzling tiger in this musical play adapted and directed by David Wood and based on the book by Judith Kerr.

To book call 01274 432000