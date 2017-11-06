SPECIAL EFFECTS FOR MOBO

With the MOBO Awards returning to Leeds later this month, commuters and visitors alike are being greeted with a special MOBO welcome to the city centre.

The iconic two metre-high typographic ‘Windows of Leeds’ letters (which stand on the station’s south concourse) have had a MOBO make-over for the run up to the awards being held at first direct arena on 29th November.

Now in its 22nd year, the prestigious MOBO Awards returns to Leeds for the second time, following a first visit in 2015 when the night of celebrations was first direct’s fastest-selling arena show in recent years. LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) and Leeds City Council have again supported the MOBO Organisation in enabling the event to come back to the city.

This new look for the ‘Windows of Leeds’ comes over 18 months since they were initially installed to showcase the city’s creative talent. Funded by LeedsBID and commissioned via Leeds City Council’s Unfold project, with support from Network Rail, the letters shine a light on Leeds’ hugely talented visual art community while giving an iconic welcome to the station and the city.

The letters, designed by Leeds-based Something More, are part of the BID’s ongoing commitment to improving the physical welcome and key access points of the city.