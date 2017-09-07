THE TERRIBLE TUDORS

On Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds will be presenting an exciting Tudor-themed event.

To mark the 470th anniversary of the death of King Henry VIII (1491-1547) the museum will stage an action-packed weekend of dramatic performances, combat demonstrations, historical music and family activities to bring the period to life.

The death of King Henry VIII was a tense and dangerous time in England’s history. With wars in Scotland and France, insurrection at home, a boy king, and a succession of courtiers battling for power – the saga has all the makings of a Shakespearian tragedy.

There will be a number of fight demonstrations on display over the weekend, including a unique Elizabethan barrier combat and a two-handed sword combat, popular amongst courtiers in the Tudor and Stuart periods.

As well as a range of activities to entertain all of the family, the museum also houses in its collection a number of significant objects from the Tudor period.

Highlights include the Foot Combat and Tonlet Armours of a young King Henry VIII, the famous Horned Helmet gifted to Henry by Emperor Maximillian I, and the elaborate armours of Queen Elizabeth I’s courtiers, including that of the Queen’s favourite, the Earl of Leicester.