THE MAGIC OF THE MUSICALS

From the West End to Broadway

Taking you on a whistle stop tour from the heart of London’s theatre land to the glitz of Broadway, the critically acclaimed MAD ABOUT THE MUSICALS will be visiting Wakefield Theatre Royal for one night only on 13 October – celebrating the very best songs from the shows we all know and love!

With a host of your favourite numbers from the pen of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Boublil & Schonberg, the talented cast of MAD ABOUT THE MUSICALS will evoke the true spirit of the stage, with brilliant vocals and top notch West End musicians to bring you the very best show in town!

From Les Miserables to to Evita, sit back and enjoy two hours of unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by a cast direct from the West End, including Jai McDowall and Michael Courtney.

Jai rose to fame when he won the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent in June 2011. McDowall was signed to Syco Music, a subdivision of record label giant, Sony Music. His debut album Believe was released on 12th December 2011. The lead single “With or Without You” was released the same day. During his work in the studio he was quoted as saying “Being in the studio was everything I hoped it would be and I loved the whole creative process. I like the style of singing I did on Britain’s Got Talent – a kind of mix of musical and pop – so we’re working along those lines.”

Jai had a pleasant surprise at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall when he was invited by Josh Groban to jointly perform “To Where You Are” in front of a packed house. Since then he has performed for Royalty at the Queens Jubilee and has headlined his own Scottish tour as well as dates across the UK.

Michael Courtney is best known and loved for his spine tingling musical theatre vocals having toured extensively throughout Great Britain in numerous musicals over the past 25 years. He has produced and directed the UK tours of the critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals, Waterloo, Shakin All Over, Its D’Lovely, A Night Of Musicals, Love Changes Everything, more than 35 UK Pantomimes and was nominated as the UK Producer of The Year by Encore Magazine.

Joining Michael and Jai this year are well seasoned musicals theatre singers Rosanne Priest and Kerry Whiteside and they are supported by the amazing Mad About The Musicals West End band.

