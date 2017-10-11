THE CROWNING GLORY

TOP ARTISTIC ROLE FOR GARETH

Gareth Vance, manager of the Sassoon Salon in Leeds has achieved the creme de la creme of jobs within the company. For Gareth is now the UK Assistant Creative Director. Leeds Guide caught up with him at London Fashion Week.

How long have you been at Sassoon salon, Leeds and how have you seen the centre of Leeds change over this time?

I joined Sassoon, Leeds in 1994. City living then was a couple of apartment complexes on The Calls and fashion was centred around The Corn Exchange withIndependent brands like Dawn Stretton and Nicholas Deakin’s.

Now 23 years later, the city is almost unrecognisable to the one I moved to. In terms of fashion, the Victorian Quarter has transformed high end fashion in the city and the new Trinity and Victoria Gate shopping developments have generated a real hub for fashion in the city.

Here at Sassoon we have been supporting Yorkshire Fashion for even longer than I have been here and we continue to work with Leeds and Huddersfield Universities as well as Leeds College of Art on their degree shows for up and coming designers.

What do you like most about your new role as Assistant UK Creative Director at Sassoon?

This is an easy one to answer;I am so lucky to work with such a large team of highly trainedindividuals across the UK. Everyone has their own unique and creative take on Sassoon which is fantastic. Iact like a sponge, absorbing the best ideas and techniques and ensure these are passed on, providing our guests thehighest standard of haircuts,colours and service.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

First and foremost what inspires me are the guests of Sassoon Salon. Why? Because it’s a constant flow of education in both directions. I learn something every day, whether it be a great exhibition, a new travel destination or the missing ingredient in a recipe!

Outside of the salon, inspiration is everywhere, if something stands out to me, I take a photo and put it in an inspirations file to use at a later date. I have thousands that I might never use but you never know!

Who is the ultimate beauty icon?

There have been many icons of beauty but for me Audrey Hepburn and Linda Evangelista are two that that will always stand out.

And Gareth still insists that when his busy schedule permits he will still be available for his clients. Sassoon Saloon Tel: 0113 2448813