TEQUILA FESTIVAL COMING TO LEEDS

The Tequila Festival is coming to Canal Mills in Leeds on Saturday 30th September. From 1pm until 11pm, event-goers will embark on a Tequila tasting journey with over 30 Tequilas to try out. On arrival, as well as being handed a complimentary shot, they will receive a Tequila Bible to guide them through their Tequila experience. Traditional Mexican dancers will twirl while a Mariachi band provides live music. DJs will be spinning house music with a Latin twist throughout, and a range of spectacular performers will entertain the crowds, alongside colourful piñatas and processions. Guests can visit the Tequila cocktail bar, the Amigos beer bar or the Jose Cuervo Tequila Truck, as well as enjoy specialist Mexican food stalls. The Tequila Festival is a celebration of the history, culture, and variety of tastes of this much-loved drink. Tickets are on sale from just £16 plus booking fee from Fatsoma >> https://tinyurl.com/ycouqvhj