TAKE A SEAT

It’s not every venue in Leeds, or even the UK, that can boast having hosted a Hollywood A-lister and his band, but City Varieties Music Hall welcomed Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party to its renowned stage recently.

To honour the momentous occasion, CVMH dedicated a seat to the celebrity; an honour ordinarily reserved for royalty.

Ian Sime, General Manager, said: “Given the incredible talent that has graced the City Varieties Music Hall stage over the years, it is very rare that we gift a seat to an individual but we wanted to mark this historic occasion.

“We recognise the stature of the Oscar-winning actor and that he could have chosen to play at any number of venues in the UK. We feel genuinely humbled and privileged to have hosted the Gladiator star and the very talented musicians and performers that make up Indoor Garden Party. The evening was a huge success.”

Famed throughout the UK for being one of only three Grade II* listed music halls, and home to the BBC’s Good Old Days, CVMH is known for bringing diverse acts to the city, from Houdini to Henry Blofeld and Barbara Windsor to Bucks Fizz.

Speaking about the venue, Crowe said: “I love the City Varieties. It’s fantastic. When I saw the pictures of this online I thought it’s such a beautiful venue – it’s a gem.”

The ‘Name a Seat’ initiative began as part of the CVMH regeneration project (2009-11) and continues to this day.

Crowe’s plaque reads: ‘Breathe in more than you breathe out’. When questioned about the meaning, he said: “It’s just the way to approach your life!”

To name a seat and secure a place in history, please contact Andrea Wadsworth at a.wadsworth@cityvarieties.co.uk or call 0113 297 7014.