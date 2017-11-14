A SWEET CHALLENGE FOR LOOK NORTH TEAM

BBC Look North hosts, Harry Gration and Amy Garcia, have been tasked by Fat Friends The Musical and Leeds Grand Theatre to make 1,500 doughnuts for their charity gala event taking place on Thursday 14th November in aid of Children in Need.

Leeds Grand Theatre and Kay Mellor, Writer and Director of Fat Friends The Musical, have challenged the TV stars to make enough doughnuts for every audience member as the sweet treats have become synonymous with Fat Friends The Musical.

Mellor said: “I am aware of the fundraising efforts of Harry and Amy and I am thrilled that we have been able to arrange a charity gala night to coincide with their challenge-a-day fundraising efforts for Children in Need.

“Working with Leeds Grand Theatre, we will be ‘bucket shaking’ at every Fat Friends performance from Monday 13th to Saturday 18th November. I am hoping that our audience will give generously to a very worthwhile cause.”

Harry and Amy will cook-up the doughy delights throughout the day, for Amy, Pudsey Bear and a host of Children in Need volunteers to hand them out at the star-studded red-carpet event later that day. Harry and Amy’s fundraising efforts will culminate on Friday 19th November when the BBC airs its annual appeal show. All bucket donations raised by the theatre/show will go to the charity.

Fat Friends The Musical, which is set in Leeds, is based on Kay Mellor’s award-winning TV drama Fat Friends and has been produced by Joshua Andrews and Adam Spiegel, with original music and songs composed by Nick Lloyd Webber. It boasts an all-star cast of Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, Natalie Anderson, Natasha Hamilton and Kevin Kennedy.

Now at the Grand Theatre it runs until Saturday 2nd December.

Call Box Office on 0844 848 2700