SUPER STARS TO HOST AWARDS

Superstar presenters Maya Jama and Marvin Humes are confirmed to host the 2017 MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena in Leeds on 29 November. The show will be broadcast on Channel 5 that evening at 11pm. At 23 years of age, Maya is the youngest person to ever host the MOBO Awards. Marvin Humes said: “The MOBOs have been a huge part of my life, I’ve been lucky enough to attend, perform and win over the years so now to be back as a host alongside Maya Jama is a huge honour! Can’t wait for next week it’s gonna be a big night in Leeds!” Maya Jama said: “I could not be more thrilled to announce that I will be hosting this year’s MOBO Awards in Leeds. It’s an honour to be included as they celebrate their 22nd year – it’s going to be massive. The night can’t come soon enough!” The MOBO Awards continues to flex the diversity in urban music and culture in its 22nd year by locking in an electrifying line up of the best in British talent and international stars. Expect a spectacular night of surprise performances and very special appearances from some of the biggest names in music. Stormzy leads the 2017 MOBO Awards nominations with a whopping five nominations for Best Male, Best Grime Act, Best Album for “Gang Signs & Prayer”, Best Song and Best Video for ‘Big For Your Boots’. East London rapper J Hus picked up four nominations for Best Male, Best Album for “Common Sense”, Best Song for ‘Did You See’ and Best Video for ‘Spirit’. Elsewhere, hotly tipped R&B singer Jorja Smith picks up three prestigious nominations for Best Female, Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Newcomer, and Sampha earns nods for Best Male, Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Album for his critically acclaimed debut “Process”. The MOBO Award winners for Best R&B/Soul Act, Best Jazz Act and Best Gospel Act were announced on Monday 20 November at the third annual Pre-MOBO Awards Show in London. Craig David won Best R&B/Soul Act – marking his sixth MOBO Award win, Moses Boyd took home Best Jazz Act – his second following 2015’s win as part of duo Binker & Moses, and Volney Morgan & New-Ye won Best Gospel Act, topping off a triumphant ten years in the ministry. Earlier this month, top-selling jazz man Gregory Porter was honoured with an Outstanding Contribution to Music MOBO Award. MOBO Awards arena tickets are on sale now from www.mobo.com and www.firstdirectarena.com Prices are £22, £35 and £45 excluding handling charges.