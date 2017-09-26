SING FOR YOUR SUPPER

Opera North Invites Office Workers To After Work Sing Songs

Opera North is giving everyone the chance to give their vocal chords an end-of-day workout each week with the launch of a new adult chorus in Leeds city centre.

Meeting in the Howard Assembly Room at 6pm every Monday for ten weeks from 9 October, the Christmas Chorus will master some traditional choral festive pieces under the guidance of Matt Roughley, Opera North Choral Delivery Artist, accompanied by pianist Jenny Martins. Everyone is welcome to come along, and there is no need for the participants to have any previous singing experience or to be able to read music. The sessions will culminate in a performance on Saturday 16 December in the Howard Assembly Room before the Wishing on Stars Christmas Concert.

The Christmas Chorus is part of a wider initiative which will encourage people in the city to get more involved with both music and opera through a series of creative activities, each of which will run for a number of weeks. These could be anything from exploring how an opera is staged, including the ins-and-outs of costume, set and lighting design, to finding out more about composition. The sessions will be led by professional artists from the Company.

The Company already runs weekly Sing ON sessions during the day for over 55s in Morley, Batley and, more recently, Alwoodley and Oakwood, with Sing ON members invited to one-off events, including workshops with the Chorus of Opera North.

It costs £60 to attend the 10-week series of Christmas Chorus workshops. Bookings can be made at www.operanorth.co.uk/productions/christmas-chorus. Anyone interested in finding out more about Opera North’s adult creative activities more generally should call 0113 223 3520.