REMEMBER REMEMBER THE 5TH OF NOVEMBER

KEEP SAFE AT A PUBLIC BONFIRE

Bonfire Night celebrations in the city are once again set to be marked by six large community bonfires.

In what is always a stand out occasion in the city’s event calendar, public bonfires organised by Leeds City Council will be held at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Middleton Park and Bramley Park on Friday, November 3. Perfect for people of all ages, accompanying all of the bonfires as is now tradition will be a stunning and safe firework display.

Attracting over 70,000 people each year, the public bonfire at Roundhay Park is the largest held in Leeds. The bonfire on Soldiers Field will be lit at 7.30pm and followed by firework display at 8pm.

Once again, White Rose Shopping Centre will be sponsoring the bonfires at Middleton Park and Rothwell Springhead Park this year. These bonfires along with those at East End Park, Woodhouse and Bramley Park, Moor, will be lit at 7pm, with fireworks commencing at 7.30pm.

With a fantastic feast of colour and entertainment being provided at each of the council’s bonfires, visitors are kindly asked in the interests of safety, to relax and leave their own fireworks and sparklers at home.