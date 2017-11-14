Walt Disney Animation Studios are offering “Frozen” fans a fabulous festive treat with the release of mini movie “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”. The brand new instalment in the “Frozen” franchise will be screened in cinemas across the UK in front of the original movie on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of November 2017, with tickets on sale now.

Featuring four new original songs, the 21-minute mini movie welcomes the original cast and characters back to the big screen.

Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 21-minute mini movie “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” It’s the first festive season since the gates reopened and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual festive customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save this first Christmas for his friends.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be screened alongside Frozen at cinemas nationwide on 25th & 26th November 2017 – tickets on sale now.