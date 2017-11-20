NORTHERN BALLET’S NEW PROGRAMME

GET SET FOR AN EXCITING 2018

There’s an exciting new year ahead with the Northern Ballet 2018 Autumn season.

A festive classic, David Nixon OBE’s The Nutcracker follows young Clara as her Christmas dreams come true. As her Nutcracker doll proves to be no ordinary toy, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy. Set to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, The Nutcracker will radiate the warmth and excitement of Christmas on tour to Hull, Norwich, Woking and Leeds in November and December 2018.

Northern Ballet’s Mixed Programme will offer audiences an exhilarating line-up of Keith Tindall’s new work who was choreographer of Northern Ballet’s hit new ballet Casanova; Morgann Runacrre-Temple, freelance stage and film choreographer; and a choreographic debut by Mlindi Kulashe, Northern Ballet Soloist. Further details of the programme are to be announced. Northern Ballet’s Mixed Programme will be performed in Leeds and Doncaster in September 2018.

For more information, on sale dates and booking details for performances until December 2018, see northernballet.com/whatson