NEW SOPHISTICATED COCKTAIL VENUE TO OPEN IN LEEDS!

The countdown is on and Dirty Martini Leeds are excited to bring you their Spirited Sophistication to Leeds from Saturday 18th November!

With glamorous interiors, bespoke cocktails and late night DJs, Dirty Martini will be the perfect venue for any celebration or just after work cocktails. Plus get ready for the best happy hour in town…Featuring half price cocktails every day of the week!

The glamourous new venue has a capacity of 290, with a range of beautiful banquettes, booths and private areas why not be the first to host your party and celebrate at Dirty Martini! Raise a glass to the festive season and book this year’s Christmas party at stylish Dirty Martini in Leeds!

From whole venue hire to a range of beautiful banquettes and private areas, Dirty Martini’s glamorous venues are the perfect place to host your festive celebrations

Dirty Martini also offer cocktail making classes, Perfect for birthdays, Hen parties or corporate team bonding.

Join the guest list for the opening weekend!

Visit: dirtymartini.uk.com for more information

Make You own White Rose Martini…

35 ml Slingsby Gin

15ml Rose Water Sryup

25ml Coconut Water

10ml Lemon Juice

10ml Egg Whites

2 dashes Dandelion & Burdock Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to Boston tin

Add cubed ice

Shake!

Double strain into chilled martini glass

Garnish with a dried rose bud & enjoy!