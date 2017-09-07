MUSIC MUSIC MUSIC

AT THE FAMOUS CITY VARIETIES

Famed throughout the UK for celebrating both old and new music acts, the City Varieties Music Hall brings several notable names to Leeds this October.

On Monday 2nd October, CVMH will screen Black Sabbath – The End of the End (screening of February’s 2017 live recording). The End of The End chronicles the final tour of the greatest metal band of all time. After nearly 50 years together, the Birmingham band took to the stage in February 2017 for the last time in their home city, bringing down the curtain on their final tour. They performed genre-defining, generation-spanning songs in front of a sold-out arena and, in exclusive new interviews, talk frankly about how it was lived.

Cheryl, Mike & Jay – formerly of Bucks Fizz will take to the stage on Thursday 12th October. Originally made famous for winning the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest and that dance routine, Bucks Fizz released over 20 singles in the early ‘80s, including three No 1’s: ‘My Camera Never Lies’, ‘Land of Make Believe’ and ‘Making Your Mind Up’, which went to No 1 in nine countries.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners, The Young’uns, have cemented their reputation at the forefront of the English folk scene having taken their uplifting voices, powerful songs, spine tingling harmonies and raucous humour to audiences across the UK and around the world. They will perform live at CVMH on Thursday 19th October.

Bay City Rollers icon Les McKeown is back on tour, bringing his show, Rollermania, to venues across the UK, including CVMH on Friday 27th October. The evening promises to be a unique voyage back to the 1970s, when Les and his legendary band ruled the world’s pop charts and The Bay City Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

For more information about all shows, music or otherwise, at City Varieties Music Hall visit cityvarieties.co.uk or call Box Office on 0113 243 08 08.



