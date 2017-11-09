LORD MAYOR TO LEAD REMEMBRANCE TRIBUTES

LEEDS PAYS HOMAGE TO THE FALLEN

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Jane Dowson will lead the tributes on Remembrance Sunday for service men and women who have lost their lives in times of conflict.

Held on Sunday 12 November, the people of Leeds are invited to join the Lord Mayor as she lays a wreath at the war memorial on Victoria Gardens.

A procession will leave Leeds Civic Hall at 10.50am and finish at Victoria Gardens where a number of wreaths will then be laid. This will follow ex-service men and women plus members of ex-service organisations and current serving military organisations gathering outside Leeds City Museum before marching to the war memorial at 10.30am.

Amongst those joining the Lord Mayor in the parade will be the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Dame Ingrid Roscoe and the leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake. A two minute silence will also be held at 11am after the Last Post is played.

Led by the Reverend Canon Sam Corley the Rector Designate of Leeds and Chair of the Leeds Faith Forum, the service will also be broadcast on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public not near the front to watch the proceedings.

Prior to Sunday, there will also be a separate service for Armistice Day on Saturday 11 November, organised by the Royal British Legion. The service will be held at 11am at the War Memorial on Victoria Gardens and members of the public are once again welcome to attend.