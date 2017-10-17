LIFE IS A CABARET

THE SENSATIONAL MUSICAL COMES TO THE GRAND

For one week only, Leeds Grand Theatre will play host to Olivier-Award-winning musical, Cabaret, from Tuesday 24th to Saturday 28th October 2017.

Produced by Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, Cabaret will star internationally renowned singer/songwriter Will Young, who reprises his Olivier Award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee, musician and presenter Louise Redknapp, who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles and Susan Penhaligon as Fraulein Schneider; Susan is best known for the popular television series Bouquet of Barbed Wire and the sitcom A Fine Romance with Judi Dench.

Set in 1930s Berlin against the backdrop of the seedy Kit Kat Club, Cabaret tells the tale of young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles and features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, including ‘Money Makes the World Go Round’, ‘Two Ladies’ ‘Maybe This Time’ and of course ‘Cabaret’.

Since its Broadway premiere in 1966 – and the famous movie version starring Liza Minnelli and Oscar-winner Joel Grey – Cabaret has won a staggering number of stage and screen awards, including eight Oscars, seven BAFTAs and 13 Tonys. Norris’ production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs and has picked up two Olivier Awards.

Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call Box Office on 0844 848 2700