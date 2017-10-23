LEEDS RHINOS LEAD THE CHARGE

TO GET CHRISTMAS UNDERWAY IN LEEDS

Rugby League heroes The Leeds Rhinos will get the festive season officially underway as guests of honour at this year’s fantastic Leeds Christmas lights switch on.

Fresh off their incredible Super League Grand Final win earlier this month, the Rhinos will take to the stage on Victoria Gardens on November 9.

Members of the playing squad and coaching staff will be joined by club mascot Ronnie the Rhino and the Super League Trophy along with departing club legends Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow who will have the special honour of flicking the switch and turning on the city’s Christmas lights.

Hosted by Heart Breakfast’s Dixie and Emma, the annual seasonal showpiece takes place in front of Leeds Art Gallery on Thursday, November 9 with entertainment starting from 6.45pm.

Joining the Rhinos will be Leeds Contemporary Singers (LCS), who wowed judges and the public on their way to taking the BBC’s inaugural Pitch Battle crown in July.

Made up of some of the most talented and up and coming artists in the UK today, the group initially met whilst singing in the Contemporary Pop Choir at the Leeds College of Music.

Strictly Come Dancing house band leader and soul singer Tommy Blaize will also be performing on the night.

Back by popular demand, and ahead of the release of the new Star Wars film, Britain’s Got Talent sensations Boogie Storm will once again be taking us to a galaxy far, far away with a new routine featuring a dance-off with some well-known super-heroes.

Cbeebies presenters Alex Winters and Ben Cadjee will entertain the crowds with a festive singalong along with panto favourite Jez Edwards, who will be appearing as Simon Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Carriageworks Theatre.

And opening the show will be the spectacular Leeds Rock Choir performing a selection of well-known contemporary hits along with a Christmas medley with original vocal arrangements.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Cllr Jane Dowson will be on hand along with Children’s Mayor Isla Bentley from Gildersome Primary school. Also joining the celebrations will be the 2017 Breeze Has Talent winner, who will be announced at the competition finals on Sunday October 29 at the Carriageworks.

Other attractions on the night will include fun fair rides along Cookridge Street, with entertainment culminating in the big switch-on of one of the UK’s largest displays of city centre festive illuminations and spectacular fireworks.