LEEDS ARTIST SHOWS HOW TO BE BEAUTIFUL

An exhibition which includes Bay’s portraits of icons like Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss and Frida Kahlo, alongside lesser-known but influential faces like Louise Brooks, Hedy Lamarr and Bella Hadid. Bay’s style is influenced by Film Noir and the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her paintings were recently featured by Grazia Magazine.

“Painting the world’s most beautiful women was a joy, but made me question what we see as ‘beauty’ and how that affects how we see ourselves,” explained Bay. “I hope my paintings will start some interesting conversations around beauty and self-image.”

Bay studied at the Ruskin School of Art, Oxford University, and Central Saint Martins, London. She works in oil paint on stretched canvas, then creates limited-edition prints in archival ink. Bay’s paintings are inspired by fine-art’s ‘old masters’ as well as today’s street artists and fashion photographers.

The exhibition takes place at Cafe 164, The Gallery at 164 from Tuesday 19 September to Saturday 7 October.