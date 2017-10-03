ITS SPOOKTACULAR

A GHOST CRUISE ON THE RIVER

City Cruises York has teamed up with York Dungeon to launch a spooktacular Ghost Cruise on the River Ouse.

Only the bravest are invited on-board this Halloween to celebrate in style and learn about the historic city of York’s dark past.

Sailing for one hour, famous Yorkshire prophetess Mother Shipton and Roman soothsayer Tiberius Fabius Bibulus will be on-board to share spooky ghost tales about the city. As guests explore the river, they will learn about 11 of the city’s most intriguing supernatural sightings.

Suitable for children aged six and over, the boat will have a fully stocked bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as a range of tasty snacks.

Mark Mattinson, sales and marketing manager, City Cruises York said: “This year we have forged a very successful working partnership with York Dungeon and we are incredibly excited to offer one of our vessels as a floating stage for their award-winning actors to bring to life York’s spooky history.”

The Ghost Cruise departs King’s Staith Landings on 28th October 2017 and 31st October 2017 at 7pm and 8.30pm.

For more information and to book visit www.citycruisesyork.com