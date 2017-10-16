HORRIBLE HALF TERM ACTIVITIES

From Tuesday 24 October – Wednesday 1 November the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds will be playing host to a truly horrible half-term.

The museum’s Blood, Guts & Ghosts event will give visitors a fright as they hear grisly and gory stories inspired by this most deadly collection. Activities will include fun and interactive ghost hunter tours, as resident ‘paranormalists’ attempt to save the museum from the forces of darkness. A military surgeon will also be in attendance, performing gruesome operations as they explain historic surgical techniques.

As well as this, there will be a number of craft activities, including pumpkin carving, paper crafts and ‘The Big Draw’ animation workshops.

On the evening of Friday 27 October the museum will once again open its doors as part of the national Museums at Night festival. The ‘What’s my Afterlife?’ event will give visitors a chance to take part in a ghostly game show with a difference; participants will be guided around the museum as they help historic characters decide which ancient god a lost warrior belongs to.

As part of the Royal Armouries Collecting Cultures project, the museum will also be hosting a special Halloween lecture on the evening of Monday 30 October. The Science of Zombie Killing interactive lecture will include a talk from Curator of Firearms, Jonathan Ferguson, alongside a live zombie-slaying demonstration.