HAIRSPRAY – THE HIT MUSICAL

GET READY TO DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

The smash hit musical comedy Hairspray is coming to Bradford Alhambra from 20-25 November.

It’s Baltimore, 1962 where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national T.V. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob, Link Larkin along the way.

The cast includes Norman Pace, Brenda Edwards, Matt Rixon and Layton Williams. The musical’s songs will have you dancing the night away. They include Welcome To The 60’s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids in Town and many more. So let your hair down and book now. Call 01274 432000.

