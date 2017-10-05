GET THE PICTURE

ARTWORK IS TOP OF THE CLASS

The second of four art installations, created by students from Leeds Arts University has been unveiled in pride of place at 5 Wellington Place.

After an array of impressive competition entries submitted by students across various courses, the judging panel whittled it down to just four successful artists, to showcase their very own creations. The difficult decision was left down to representatives from the companies that occupy 5 Wellington Place. Inspiration for all of the pieces submitted was taken from Leeds and the surrounding county, with entrants using a mixture of artistic techniques.

The second piece to be hung at the expanding Wellington Place development is a skyline of the city created by BA (Hons) Illustration student Janice Leung.

Competition winner Janice Leung, said: “I was shocked when it was announced that my piece would be hung in a public space, it’s a great opportunity to showcase our work. Leeds is such a refreshing city and I hope that I can inspire others to appreciate the beauty and character of the buildings around us, as that’s what makes each city unique.”

“I wanted the piece to focus on details in the skyline that people may not otherwise notice when they walk through the city, particularly with the constant developments that are changing the landscape. The project has confirmed my passion to pursue this as a career.”

The artwork will be followed by a further two pieces from students at Leeds Arts University, and will be displayed on a quarterly basis throughout the year.