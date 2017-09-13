GET SENSORY

WITH LEEDS RUM FESTIVAL

Pina Colada Waffles, a collection of Caribbean music, great street food and 80 different types of Rum can only mean one thing – Leeds Rum Festival is back in town.

Created by two of the city’s finest bartenders – Samantha Fish, Operations Manager for famed bar Mojo and Dan Crowther of The Hedonist Project and Brand Ambassador for Ableforth’s Rum – Leeds Rum Festival returns to the Corn Exchange to celebrate a drink that’s steeped in history.

“Rum is the most diverse spirit category in the world,” says Samantha. “The way that it’s made varies hugely from country to country so each has its own distinctive flavour.”

There will be over 80 rum expressions for ticket holders to sample and masterclasses hosted by Brand Ambassadors from the likes of Appleton, Pussers and Wray and Nephew allowing Rum lovers old and new to discover more about their favourite tipple from the people that know the most about them.

A Cocktail Masterclass with industry-respected, high-end mixers Re’al Cocktail Ingredients is on offer for those who prefer their Rum shaken and stirred, and new for 2017 is a Sensory Masterclass with Jon Lister, Brand Ambassador for Diplomatico Rum.

“We’re really excited about the Sensory Masterclass,” Samantha continues. “Jon will have his own space within the Corn Exchange where he will take Rum lovers on an informative if rather surreal and entertaining journey – an experience not to be missed and available only for Sunday ticket-holders.”

Leeds Rum Festival at The Corn Exchange is the only Rum Festival that offers all free samples and Masterclasses to its ticket holders.

Leeds Rum Festival is at The Corn Exchange, Leeds City Centre, on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th September from 12pm to 5pm