Coffee equipment experts, La Marzocco, to host free coffee event ‘Out of the Box’ for the first in Leeds this December 2nd, 2017.

La Marzocco, the manufacturers of the finest specialty coffee equipment are hosting their annual Out of the Box event in Leeds for the first time.

Following the success of the recently opened ‘La Marzocco Local’ office in Leeds and seeing the speciality scene in the North go from strength to strength, La Marzocco have decided to host their annual flagship event at Duke Studios on Saturday 2nd December 2017.

Out of the Box is a cultural celebration, bringing together the local community through La Marzocco’s passion for amazing coffee! The day is dedicated to La Marzocco’s partners, followers and coffee enthusiasts. From experts to absolute beginners, the event brings together the coffee community from across the UK and beyond.

This year’s Out of the Box will play host to the finals of two industry competitions, the SCA UK Coffee in Good Spirits and Latte Art Championships. Guests will get a front row seat to witness some of the most innovative coffee and alcohol infused drink creations being crafted by the best in the industry, as well as world class latte art being poured right in front of their eyes.

Out of the Box provides the rare opportunity of sampling coffees from over 20 roasters within the UK and Europe. Visitors can try a wide range of Europe’s finest roasters at The True Artisan Café, where they can help themselves to coffees especially selected for the event. Think of it as the ultimate pick-n-mix coffee shop! Roasters from within the North of the UK will be taking the floor on Modbar, running alternating slots throughout the day. The UK has so much to offer when it comes to speciality coffee and activities like this allow attendees to go on a coffee tour whilst staying under one roof. Out of the Box will also witness the UK premier of La Marzocco’s latest machine in their product range and registered guests will be some of the first people to get to witness this in action!

Out of the Box encourages guests to get hands on and build up their coffee knowledge and to do so, La Marzocco have partnered up with some great talent. Event partners for Out of the Box include Grey Goose Vodka, Falcon Coffees, Espresso Solutions, Marco Beverage Systems, IKAWA Coffee, Caffeine Culture and Caffeine Magazine. An example of the hands-on experiences on offer include especially curated cuppings from Falcon Coffees, cocktail masterclasses from Grey Goose Vodka and roasting demonstrations from IKAWA Coffee, inventors of the world’s first digital micro coffee roasters

The event is tailored to be a hands-on experience so guests can leave feeling enthused and inspired. The masterclasses and workshops provide experiences that aren’t always readily accessible and the inclusion of the SCA UK Championships aims to reward this year’s competitors whilst also encouraging aspirational baristas to take part in the coming years. The inclusion of industry panels, covering a wide range of topics from ‘Coffee and Cycling Culture’ to ‘Product Design from Conception to Birth’, aims to inform inquisitive minds so they can continue to progress in their careers.

When all the serious coffee stuff is over, in true La Marzocco style, you can expect an evening full of music, street food, drinks and plenty of prizes at the La Marzocco Christmas After Party! Prizes include a trip to the La Marzocco factory in Florence, Italy and customised La Marzocco Scooters plus many more surprises.

Paul Kelly, General Manager of La Marzocco UK and Ireland commented:

“It’s so exciting to do events where we get to see new faces, mixed in with some familiar ones, and we’re delighted to be hosting our first Northern Out of the Box as we focus on coffee growth throughout the UK. Expect the same energy and excitement from past Out of the Box events, underlining why we took the move to open our first ‘La Marzocco Local’ office in Leeds in 2017”.

The event is completely free, however you will need to register for a ticket here: http://ootb17.eventbrite.co.uk

La Marzocco’s Out of the Box event will be held on 02/12/2017 10:00 – 03/12/2016 00:00 at Duke Studios, 3 Sheaf Street, Leeds, LS10 1HD.