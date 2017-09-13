FORMER X-FACTOR STAR FOR BREEZE

AT PUDSEY LEISURE CENTRE

A former X Factor finalist will be in attendance at a special Breeze event held this week.

James Wilson, who famously touched the hearts of millions with his battle to overcome nerves on the hit TV show last year, will be entertaining young people at Pudsey Leisure Centre on the evening of Friday, September 15. As part of the event, James will also be speaking on how he overcame dyslexia and his confidence issues to fulfil his dream of performing on the big stage.

The evening will be split into two sessions;

8-13 years – 6pm-7.30pm.

13-18 years – 7.30pm-9pm.

To book a place for a young person at the event which provided as part of the Breeze Friday Night Project please contact Pudsey Leisure Centre on Tel: 0113 336 7686. Tickets are priced at £1.50 (general admission) or £1 (with Breezecard).