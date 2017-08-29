THE FIRST EVER UK TOUR OF BEAUTIFUL

See it at the Alhambra in Bradford

The multi award winning Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, opens in Bradford on 9th September on its first ever UK tour.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extra-ordinary talent.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing-team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with her fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular musical history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best selling albums of all time, Tapestry and countless classics such as Take Good Care of My Baby, It Might As Well Rain Until September, Up On The Roof and The Locomotion.

Beautiful is at Bradford Alhambra from Saturday 9th September to Saturday 16th September.

To book call box office: 01274 432000.