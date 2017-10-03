DUST OFF YOUR LEATHER JACKETS

AND PULL ON YOUR BOBBY SOCKS

It’s the biggest party Bradford has ever seen as Danny and Sandy fall in love all over again when Grease comes to the Bradford Alhambra from 9-14 October.

Tom Parker from the UK’s top boy band The Wanted stars in his first stage role as ‘bad boy’ Danny with Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope as Sandy and EastEnders’ and Strictly Come Dancing plays Rizzo.

Grease is the original high-school musical featuring the unforgettable songs from the movie including Your’e The One That I want, Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted To You, Greased Lightnin’ and many more.

So throw your mittens around your kittens and hand jive the night away with the show that will make you want to stand up and shout ‘A-wop-bop-a-loo-hop!’

To book call Bradford Alhambra on 01274 432000