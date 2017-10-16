FASHION FROM THE M&S ARCHIVE

Visitors in Leeds are invited to join the M&S Company Archive on Saturday 18th November as they bring M&S history to life in an exciting theatre production at West Yorkshire Playhouse. Dressed in Time will use fashion and music to tell the fascinating story of M&S, from a Leeds market stall to international retailer.

Written by student scriptwriters from the University of Leeds and starring actors from local community theatre groups including West Yorkshire Playhouse’s Heydays and Older People’s programmes, Dressed in Time will feature characters from M&S’ 133-year history. The performance is now open for booking and will take the audience through the story of M&S fashion from the 1930s up to the present day.

The actors’ costumes have been carefully chosen from the Archive’s handling collection of original vintage and replica garments. From glamorous gowns and beach pyjamas worn in the 30s and wartime fashion from the 40s, to vibrant colours and prints of the rock n roll 50s and swinging 60s, 70s flares and 80s power dressing, the event brings the most popular fashion styles of the past back to life.

Dressed in Time will take place at 2:00pm on Saturday 18th November.

To book visit https://www.wyp.org.uk/events/dressed-in-time/.