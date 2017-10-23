DEAD EXCITING HALLOWEEN HORRORS

AT LEEDS MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES

A spine-tingling programme of Halloween horrors will see historic sites in Leeds taken over by spooky scarecrows, ghosts and witches next week.

Venues including Temple Newsam, Kirkstall Abbey and Lotherton Hall will be transformed by an exciting line-up of special activities during the scariest time of the year.

The ancient grounds of Kirkstall Abbey will be hosting a spooky scarecrow trail from October 21 until October 27 from 10am until 3pm.

Suitable for all ages, the family-friendly event will give visitors a chance hunt around the historic abbey grounds and search for the scarecrows.

Abbey House Museum will also be hosting family friendly activities from October 24 until October 31.

They will include a special Murder at the Museum spooky special on Thursday, October 26 from 10am until noon and 2pm until 4pm, where visitors can grab a disguise and follow the trail of clues to solve the case.

On October 31, the museum’s Victorian streets will host Halloween crafts from 10am until noon and 2pm until 4pm.

No booking is necessary and normal admission applies.

Lotherton’s popular spooky scarecrow trail also returns this year, with the chance to follow clues around the house and estate, find the gruesome scarecrows, visit the witch’s cottage and have a go at the creepy crafts on offer in the servants’ rooms.

The event runs from the October 21 until November 5.

On October 28 and 29, a special Halloween weekend event will take place at Lotherton including ghostly characters in the house, face painting, creepy crafts and prizes for the best fancy dress.

Tickets for all events are free with normal admission. For more information email lotherton.hall@leeds.gov.uk or call 0113 378 2959

At Temple Newsam the estate’s very own trick or treat night will see the house plunged into darkness as visitors make their way through the shadows where they could meet the famous Blue Lady and other scary apparitions.

At the farm, ghoulish characters, feely boxes, a screening of Nosferatu, face painters and scary stories by the fire will also be available.

Due to its popularity visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Doors open at 5pm and close at 8pm with last admission at 7.15pm.