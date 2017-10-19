DANCE PROJECT DEBUT

AN EXCITING MIXED BILL

Yorke Dance Company will give its debut performance at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds, presenting its mixed bill Rewind Forward on Tuesday 31 October for one night only.

The Company’s Leeds show falls between dates at the Royal Opera House where it joins the five national ballet companies – including Northern Ballet – for Kenneth MacMillan: a National Celebration, The Royal Ballet’s commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the choreographer’s death.

At both the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre and the Royal Opera House, the Company will perform MacMillan’s rarely-seen Sea of Troubles, an intimate work for six dancers created to tour smaller spaces across the UK and bring MacMillan’s work to a wider audience. The piece takes as its starting point the death of Hamlet’s father – with the appearance of his father’s ghost, Hamlet’s tormented world becomes a nightmare.

Rewind Forward also includes Robert Cohan’s latest work Twilight, a new version of 1979’s Songs, Lamentations and Praises danced to music by Vivaldi; Self by Charlotte Edmonds, the first participant of The Royal Ballet Young Choreographer Programme, inspired by the famous trio from MacMillan’s Manon; and director Yolande Yorke-Edgell’s Untethered, a work about self-discovery and transformation set to music by the string quartet Brooklyn Rider.

To book call the Box Office on 0113 220 8008.