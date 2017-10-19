CREATING THE MAGICAL WORLD OF NARNIA

FOR A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Transforming West Yorkshire Playhouse into Narnia, the talented cast and creatives are well underway creating the magical world of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe in a brand new adaptation of C.S Lewis’ treasured classic.

In a first glimpse of rehearsals, the actors are pinned and fastened into rolls of faux fur and silk and adorned with glasses, tails, crowns and furry tails by an on-hand Wardrobe department as they start to bring their characters to life.

CITV’s My Parents Are Aliens actress Carla Mendonça is draped with 24 metres of soft and sumptuous white faux fur as she takes on the role of the icy White Witch, whilst comedian Alan Francis and Lucy Tuck tried out their snow-shoe beaver tales for the first time.

Designer Rae Smith said: “Experimenting with costumes, materials, puppets and props is a brilliant and interactive way of creating a character from within the rehearsal room. By simply dressing up and playing in role with the actors they begin to develop the physical storytelling of the show. A costume could come out of the imagination of the actor, or the story itself, making it a richer starting point which can give surprising results.”

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe tells the story of four war time evacuees whose venture through an old wardrobe sets them on a courageous journey to save the mystical world of Narnia from the evil White Witch.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is at theQuarry Theatre from

Wed 29 November – Sun 21 January

Box office 0113 213 7700. Book online wyp.org.uk