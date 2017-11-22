CITY CENTRE ARTWORK

REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

Leeds Beckett University art students, graduates and staff will see their work displayed on a giant media wall in the new Platform building above Leeds train station as part of a project curated by Senior Lecturer, Alan Dunn.

Eighteen current students, eight members of staff and four graduates have created graphics for the Four Words: Technology project, which will be animated over 30 seconds to an exclusive soundtrack by artist and composer, Scanner.

The animations, 60 in total, will be presented on the 9m high x 2.4m wide media wall in Platform, redeveloped by owners Bruntwood and which houses a new tech incubator for Leeds. They will be shown from Thursday 23rd November, to mark the building’s official opening.

The digital commission is just one part of Bruntwood’s commitment to Leeds’s Capital of Culture bid 2023, by creating opportunities for local artists to exhibit their work.

Contributing their work are: academics Dr Alan Dunn, Dr Lisa Stansbie, Jo Hamill, Amanda Wanner, Ian Truelove and Graham Hibbert (all from the School of Art, Architecture and Design), Ben Dalton (School of Computing, Creative Technologies and Engineering), and Nasser Hussain (School of Cultural Studies and Humanities); students and graduates of MA Art and Design, BA (Hons) Fine Art, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts and Design; and a PhD student.

Other contributors to the project, which was commissioned by Platform’s owners and developers, Bruntwood, include: Karl Bartos, long-term member of pioneering electronic band Kraftwerk; Eddie Berg, founder of the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology; sound engineers ARUP; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; East Street Arts; and Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.