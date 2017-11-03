CINEWORLD ANNOUNCES OPENING DATE FOR NEW 11-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN LEEDS

– Cineworld Leeds to open its doors on Friday 17th November 2017 –

– Cinema opens in White Rose Shopping Centre with IMAX® –

27 October 2017 – Cineworld, one of the UK’s leading cinema chains, announced its latest cinema in Leeds will open on Friday 17th November 2017. The new cinema will feature 11 state-of-the-art screens, including an IMAX, showing the latest Hollywood releases, as well as a Baskins Robbins ice cream counter and a Starbucks. The cinema will boast 11 auditoriums and launch with the next DC Comics release, Justice League, which will be screened during the opening weekend.

Steve Petersen, Cineworld Leeds General Manager, comments: “We’re thrilled to be joining the White Rose Shopping centre’s new extension when we open Cineworld Leeds on Friday 17th November. With such an exciting line-up of films, like Justice League, Daddy’s Home 2 and Suburbicon, we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome the local community to share our love of film.”

The new Cineworld Leeds IMAX cinema will offer moviegoers a truly immersive cinematic experience, allowing them to enjoy the biggest blockbusters like never before. IMAX’s cutting-edge projection system, which delivers crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Giovanni Dolci, Managing Director, Europe & Africa, IMAX Corporation, comments: “We congratulate Cineworld on the upcoming opening of its new Leeds multiplex and IMAX cinema. Cineworld is a valued partner that shares our commitment to entertainment excellence and together we look forward to bringing The IMAX Experience to moviegoers in Leeds.”

Cinema fans can take advantage of a range of offers at Cineworld Leeds including weekly discounted Movies for Juniors screenings for just £2 on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays, as well as Student NUS discount. The cinema will also be available for private venue hire.

Cineworld Unlimited Card holders can also enjoy access to an unlimited number of films per month for less than the price of two new-release peak time tickets, at just £17.90 per month. The Unlimited Card also allows holders to enjoy 10% off cinema snacks and drinks, local offers at restaurants and shops, and exclusive advance screenings.

Follow @Cineworld and tweet using #CineworldLeeds and for updates visit the Cineworld Leeds facebook page. For more information on Cineworld Cinemas, please visit: www.cineworld.com