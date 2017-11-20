Based on the TV Series

Cilla – The Musical is the new spectacular and heart warming musical adaptation of the critically acclaimed hit ITV series by Bafta Award winner, Jeff Pope. It tells the extra-ordinary story of an ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool whose teenage dreams of stardom lead to her becoming one of Britain’s best loved entertainers of all time.

The musical score is the ultimate soundtrack to the 60’s including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me.

Just as Cilla was discovered at the Cavern Club, this new musical has set out to discover new talent to play the role of Cilla and honour her memory through a televised national search.

Cilla – The Musical is at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from Tuesday 28 November – Saturday 2 December.

Call Box Office 01274 432000 to book