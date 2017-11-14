CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY

TO THE MERRION CENTRE

There’s a whole host of things to keep the youngsters entertained . Throughout the lead up to Christmas, youngsters can enjoy Merrion Centre’s famous LED lit giant festive bauble while parents can take advantage of a free Santa’s grotto. This year the city’s longest-established shopping centre will also have the addition of a festive, winter garden with a magical post box for posting those all-important letters to Santa.

James Broughton, head of marketing and PR for Town Centre Securities, the owner of the Merrion Centre, said: “Last year was a fantastic year for us, our most successful Christmas ever and with so many great new additions to the centre’s mix of retail and leisure outlets we’re confident that this year it’ll be even bigger.

“We know what a busy time of year it will be for parents, so we’ve made sure that there will be plenty for little ones to enjoy, but we’re also ensuring that parents can have fun and join in the celebrations as well.

For further details on the Merrion Centre Christmas celebrations and to find out how to join in visit: https://merrioncentre.co.uk/promotions-events/christmas2017