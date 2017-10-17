Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Few musicals have received such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers. Bill Kenwright’s production in the West End played for over 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

In this production Lyn Paul returns to the iconic role she has played many times in the West End. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

Blood Brothers is at Bradford Alhambra from 30 October to 4 November. To book call 01274 432000