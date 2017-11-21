BILLS FITS THE BILL

A DINING EXPERIENCE FOR ANY OCCASION

Bills has the unique distinction that it can be anything that you want it to be.

Whether its an indulgent breakfast, morning coffee, lunch with friends or the family, a pre-theatre meal or a dining out experience this eaterie, housed in an elegant Georgian townhouse makes the perfect location.

Perhaps that’s the reason why its become a firm favourite with discerning lovers of good food in the city.

Link this with an efficient and friendly staff, who are always eager to please, a menu that changes regularly and excellent value and you have the reason why it’s busy from early morning to the late hours.

Although a cold, blustery weekday night the place was full – always a good sign at any restaurant. Whilst we decided on what delights would tickle our taste buds, we ordered the giant green olives which were just as they said giant size

We also plumped for the spiced white corn tortillas with guacamole and Pico de Gallo salsa as an accompaniment to our pre-dinner drinks.

The guacamole, however, was a bit of a disappointment as it was rather bland with only a slight taste of avocado. However the salsa gave it a kick and the corn tortillas were crispy and tasty.

Bills always amazes with its seasonal cocktails and the Bramble Mojita my colleague ordered really did taste of blackberries but yet its fruit flavour was not overbearing letting the alcohol taste come through.

The Whiskey Sour really allowed me to taste the whisky,yet at the same time, it had a pleasing taste with pink lemonade and lemon juice. What I liked about my cocktail was it was not overly iced as so many cocktails are these days.

For a starter my colleague chose the Crumbed Halloumi Sticks with which she was well pleased. They came with garlic and lemon mayonnaise, the later being very cleverly mixed allowing the lemon flavour to come through.

I decided to try yet another new dish to Bills menu. Golden Fried Pork Sesame Dumplings. Bills have really got this right. They came piping hot,the batter was beautifully crispy and the sweet and spicy dipping sauce that accompanied them did not drown the natural flavour of the pork.

Chicken Milanese was my colleague’s choice. The chicken was crispy but could have been hotter. The dish came with a cherry and smoked tomato, red onion salad and Gran Moravia cheese giving the dish a superb fusion of favlours and making it deliciously tasty.

The Baked Caper and Herb Crusted Cod I ordered came with a warm lentil, kale and fennel salad. For years I have been put off by the mere sound of lentils, and I know I am not alone, but this dish really changed my mind about the humble lentil.

The warm salad was an incredible mix with the white succulent cod which was cooked to perfection.

Bills has a good reasonable priced wine list and the Spee Wah Australian Pinot Grigio is to be highly recommended. It came well chilled and had lots of flavour.

For pudding (as Bills refers to them) my colleague chose the Lemon Meringue Eton mess. It was a decadent sweet with full on lemon curd. Served with candied pistachios and mint it balanced out the sweetness giving it a wonderful tangy but not acidic taste.

My choice of Ice Cream was rather meagre with two half scoops of totally different ice-cream to what I ordered – but that will help the waistline.

Bills continues to thrive and have its regulars and always will do as it’s like coming home to mum’s kitchen and whether you’ve gran and a couple of toddlers in tow for a family lunch or it’s a romantic meal for two – this place fits the BILL!

Bills, 1 Albion Place, Tel: 0113 245 2010.

Open Monday-Thursday 8.00am -10.00pm; Friday & Saturday 8.00am-11.00pm; Sunday 9.00am – 10.30pm