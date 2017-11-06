A FAMILY DAY OUT

FOR CAST OF THE LION, WITCH AND WARDROBE

With faux fur coats wrapped tightly and woollen socks pulled high, the cast of The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, West Yorkshire Playhouse’s spectacular Christmas production, took a very special trip to Leeds’ Harewood House. The four war time evacuees, Peter (Michael Jean-Marain), Susan (Patricia Allison), Edmund (John Leader) and Lucy Pevensie (Cora Kirk), skipped through hallways and danced round lamp posts, all in search of the magical land of Narnia.

Harewood House, which opens its doors to the public this festive season with its very own Victorian Christmas, acted as the perfect backdrop for the cast to get into role. Taking in the grand surroundings on the Harewood estate, the actors took the opportunity to prepare to play the adventurous Pevensies taken in by the eccentric Professor Quirke in his country manor, ahead of discovering the land of Narnia beyond a very magical wardrobe.

Playing from 29 November, acclaimed director Sally Cookson directs a multi-talented cast in The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, based on C.S. Lewis’ treasure classic. The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe is a West Yorkshire Playhouse, Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber co-production.

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Quarry Theatre

Wed 29 November – Sun 21 January. Press Night Wed 6 December, 7pm

Box office 0113 213 7700. Book online wyp.org.uk