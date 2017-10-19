A CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE

NO NEED TO GO TO LAPLAND - JUST LOTHERTON

The picturesque grounds of Lotherton will once again be transformed into a unique festive attraction this Christmas.

After a hugely successful debut year last year, the Lotherton Christmas Experience will return on November 24, complete with Santa’s North Pole, a brand new Elf Village attraction and a stunning Twelve Days of Christmas woodland walk.

Tickets for the Christmas Experience, which last year attracted almost 65,000 visitors, are on sale now.

Highlights will include the new Elf Village, which includes storytelling with the elves and craft activities.

The area will be open to the public as part of the usual estate entrance fee, with activities priced at £3 each or £10 for four.

The Elf Village, which is being supported by Atkinsons, will also feature additional catering facilities and a Christmas shop selling stocking fillers and decorations.

Youngsters can also visit Santa’s North Pole, write to Santa, and get to meet the man himself along with some of his elves and make a take-home souvenir in the workshop. Visits to Santa’s North Pole are priced at £10.95 per child.

Elsewhere visitors can take a stroll through a magical woodland walk and discover a beautiful series of interactive installations, themed around the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Guests can also explore a secret fairy dell, take an Edwardian selfie in the stunning surroundings of the traditional country house complete with 12ft decorated trees, and enjoy a mulled cider or hot chocolate in the Christmas courtyard.

Lotherton Christmas Experience runs from November 24 until December 23.

A number of special activities will also be available throughout the festive season, including wreath making and a Christmas market on December 2 and 3 Dec and December 16 and 17.

General admission will include access to the estate grounds, bird garden, house, Twelve Days Walk, and Fairy Dell.

Tickets and more details are available at www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk