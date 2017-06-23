THE WORLD’S MOST SUCCESSFUL ROCK & ROLL MUSICAL

BUDDY COMES TO THE ALHAMBRA

Forget feel good – Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is a feel great experience and is at The Alhambra from 12-15 July.

Seen by over 22 million people world-wide it tells the story of Buddy Holly from his meteoric rise to fame, to his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Iowa.

Featuring two terrific hours of the greatest songs ever written including That’ll Be The Day, Rave On, Chantilly Lace and Oh Boy to name but a few this show is just Peggy Sue-perb.

To book call 01274 432000.