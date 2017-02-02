THE WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER

Northern Ballet's World Premiere of Casanova

In just six weeks’ time Northern Ballet is bringing history’s most notorious lover to life with its sensual new ballet Casanova.

Premièring in Leeds, the internationally acclaimed company will transport audiences to 18th century Venice, telling the story of the infamous Italian adventurer in a seductive masquerade of passion and politics. The World Première for Casanova will be held at Leeds Grand Theatre from 11 – 18 March 2017 and the production will also visit Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from 28 March – 1 April 2017 as part of its World Première Tour.

In Northern Ballet’s Casanova the fiercely intellectual Giacomo Casanova leads a controversial life consumed by his desires. He dabbles in careers as a scam artist, violinist, alchemist and church cleric but with a penchant for gambling and women, his exploits lead him into a whirlwind of scandal and excess, resulting in imprisonment and exile. A true story so sensational you won’t believe it’s real.

Casanova will be choreographed by award-winning Kenneth Tindall who was most recently nominated for Best Classical Choreography and the Emerging Artist Award at the 2015 National Dance Awards. In addition to creations for Northern Ballet and other international organisations including John Neumeier’s Bundesjugendballett and English National Ballet’s Emerging Artist Competition, he recently collaborated with celebrated artist Linder Sterling and the British Art Show on Children of the Mantic Stain.

With a stellar creative team, Kenneth Tindall will co-create the scenario with actor, dramatist and historical biographer Ian Kelly, author of the 2008 Sunday Times Biography of the Year Casanova. The production will be set to an original score by modern classical, film and television composer Kerry Muzzey, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Sets and costumes will be designed by Tony and Olivier award winning Christopher Oram, whose recent credits include Hughie for the Booth Theatre, New York and The Winter’s Tale for the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company at the Garrick Theatre. Lighting will be designed by Alastair West whose Northern Ballet credits include Giselle, I Got Rhythm, Jane Eyre and Kenneth Tindall’s Luminous Juncture and The Architect.