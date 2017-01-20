WICKED FLIES BACK INTO LEEDS

THE GRAND'S MOST SUCCESSFUL MUSICAL RETURNS

Leeds Grand Theatre is delighted to announce that the musical phenomenon WICKED is set to return to its stage in 2018. One of the most successful productions in the venue’s history, WICKED was previously seen by over 42,000 people during its celebrated engagement in June/July 2014.

“The people of Leeds and Yorkshire loved Wicked when it was here at The Grand in 2014,” says the theatre’s General Manager Ian Sime.

“We were taken aback by the queues to purchase tickets on the first day of sale, and from there it went from strength to strength. It’s a testimony to a wonderful show and an enthusiastic and committed audience; we look forward to welcoming the wonderful witches back.”

WICKED returns for four weeks only from Wednesday 13 June to Saturday 7 July 2018; tickets go on sale on Friday 3 February.

The West End and Broadway multi record-breaking production tells the story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students and their extraordinary adventures in Oz, which will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re-imagines the stories and characters originally created by L. Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, WICKED has become a global phenomenon featuring technical wizardry, stunning costumes and show-stopping songs by three-time Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.

Executive Producer Michael McCabe said: “We were overwhelmed by the incredible response from audiences and critics alike when we first brought Wicked to Leeds Grand Theatre in 2014, and it is extraordinary to think that over 42,000 people saw us in just four weeks. Ian Sime and his great team showed such tremendous enthusiasm and support, and we’re all really delighted to return to this stunning theatre.”

Wicked is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday 13 June to Saturday 7 July 2018. Wicked is on general sale at Leeds Grand Theatre on Friday 3rd February 2017. To make sure of a seat call Box Office on 0844 8482700