WHAT’S IT WORTH

Free Antique Valuations for Charity

If you are a fan of vintage then you will no doubt know about the fabulous monthly Vintage Fair held in Leeds Market on the first Saturday of every month from 10.00 to 4.00.

On Saturday 1st July there’s an extra special attraction. Garry Don Auctioneers will be there and will be happy to value your antiques Free of Charge. Voluntary contributions are of course welcome and they will go to St Gemma’s Hospice. For timings for the valuations go to http://www.facebook.com/AdvintageousVintageFairs/Events

Also there on the 1st July will be the Wakey Lindy Hoppers who will not only be giving demonstrations but free dance tuition in a dedicated area throughout the day.