WE’RE HAVING A HEATWAVE

Millennium Square will be treated to non-stop number one hits as original soul stars perform million-sellers You to Me Are Everything, Boogie Nights and Can You Feel the Force.

The Real Thing’s original frontmen, brothers Chris and Eddie Amoo plus Dave Smith, revive the glory days of the Seventies and Eighties performing Can’t Get By Without You, You’ll Never Know What You’re Missing, Whenever You Want My Love, Children of the Ghetto and Can You Feel the Force.

The spine-tingling falsettos of Keith Wilder’s Heatwave are revived on classics Mind Blowing Decisions, Always and Forever, Gangsters of the Groove, The Groove Line and Too Hot to Handle.

While special guest, Britain’s first female chart-topping soul singer Jaki Graham, performs chart-toppers Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, Set Me Free, Round and Around, Mated, Breaking Away and Step Right Up.

Getting Millennium Square up on its dancing feet during the evening will be DJ Steve Luigi.

Tickets: City Centre Box Office, Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, LS1 3AD. Tel: 0113 376 0318