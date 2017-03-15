WANTED YOUNG MUSICIANS

FOR OPERA NORTH YOUTH ENSEMBLE

A search has been launched for talented young musicians to form an Opera North Youth Orchestra to work alongside the Opera North Youth Company as they prepare to take a new production on tour this Summer.

The Youth Company will stage a one act opera written by Stephen Deazley. Titled Dr Ferret’s Bad Medicine Roadshow, it will premiere on Sunday 16 July at The Pavilion Theatre during the Buxton Fringe Festival, followed by a performance at the newly-opened Middleton Hall in Hull on Saturday 22 July. The production will also be performed at The Place in London on Tuesday 25 July as part of the 2017 Tête à Tête Festival.

Fifteen talented young instrumentalists are now being sought to work alongside the existing singers. The musicians need to be 14 to 19-years-old and at Grade 8 standard or above on their chosen instrument. This can be stringed (violin, viola, cello or double bass), wind (piccolo, clarinet or bassoon), brass (horn or trumpet) or percussion. They will master the score, while further developing their ensemble skills, under the guidance of highly experienced tutors and members of the Orchestra of Opera North.

Dr Ferret’s Bad Medicine Roadshow was originally commissioned by Scottish Opera. Inspired by Hilaire Belloc’s classic Cautionary Tales, it follows Dr Ferret and his Sweetheart as they set out to discover just how mischievous today’s children really are and to sort out the good ones from the bad. During the course of their journey, the doctor tells the curious story of Matilda whose compulsive lies led to a terrible fire, Henry King who ate too much string, and George, a little boy who manages to cause a great deal of trouble.

Jacqui Cameron, Opera North Education Director, said:

“We are always keen to offer performance opportunities to the many talented young musicians playing orchestral instruments in Leeds and further afield.

“This initiative is particularly exciting because not only will the successful participants be working alongside professional players, including members of the Orchestra of Opera North, they will also have the thrill of touring the final work and performing in different cities and settings.”

To apply for the Opera North Youth Orchestra, young musicians are asked to submit a short video showcasing their playing to youthensembles@operanorth.co.uk, together with their contact details, age, playing experience, current grade and parent’s name. There is a £50 membership fee to join the Opera North Youth Company and a £150 contribution is requested towards travel and accommodation costs. Financial assistance may be available if these fees are a barrier to a young person taking part. For more information contact Opera North Youth Ensemble Manager, Marie Lemaire, on 0113 223 3557.

Opera North Youth Chorus is supported by The Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation, The Idlewild Trust and the Backstage Trust.