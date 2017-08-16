WANT TO BE BESIDE THE SEASIDE

Then visit city beach in the heart of Leeds

The great outdoor atmosphere of a visit to the beach is available right in the heart of the city centre.

Now in its fifth year, Leeds own urban beach has again transformed Millennium Square into an oasis of fun by the bucket and spade full from until Sunday 3 September. Organised by International Funfairs in partnership with Leeds City Council, City Beach will be open daily from 10.30am to 6pm.

Entry on to the beach area is completely free with seating and deck chairs provided on a first come, first served basis. Event media partner Heart Yorkshire will be providing the summer sound track to the event via it very own ‘City Beach Radio’ and every Saturday morning the ‘Heart Angels’ will also be on hand to join in with the kids with various beach games and activities.

Around the beach will be a selection of pay on admission summer themed children’s rides and activities including the popular Jungle Funhouse, Bamboo Bungees, Miama Surf and Waikiki cars with discounted rides available for LEEDSCard and Breeze Card holders. A beach style BBQ swing grill together with a traditional seaside sweet and icy slush stall will also be available to provide much needed refreshments following a long lazy day on the beach.